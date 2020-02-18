International deal will take revolutionary UK technology to US markets

The deal will see a UK manufacturing and engineering company open its first North American factory as it looks to establish its technology in the US.

TRB Lightweight Structures is opening a 40,000 square foot factory in Richmond, Kentucky – its first facility outside of Europe – as a joint venture with automotive supplier Toyota Tsusho America, which is based in North America.

TRB Lightweight Structures, established in the UK more than 60 years ago, developed a revolutionary production process that allows carbon fibre to be press-formed and manufactured into lightweight components.

The new facility will initially focus on serving clients in the US automotive sector ­– particularly electric vehicles – and also supports TRB Lightweight Structures’ ambitious international growth plans.

Hugh Strickland, corporate finance partner at Aaron & Partners, said: "This is a huge milestone for TRB Lightweight Structures and it’s fantastic to see this deal completed successfully.

“TRB Lightweight Structures is well-established as a leader in the UK market, but the opening of a US facility will provide a unique opportunity to take the company’s technology to a new and growing market in North America.

“This is a significant deal for all of us at Aaron and Partners to have helped conclude. We’re incredibly proud to have been closely involved throughout the process from start to finish, working collaboratively with parties on all sides to reach a successful outcome.”