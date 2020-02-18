Global specialist joins M3 with brief to target £5m of annual fees

The full-service Albrighton-based advertising agency has appointed Lennon Kelly as client services director and is looking to tap into his wealth of experience and brand knowledge with Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nokia, GSK and Emma Bridgewater to attract new clients as it targets £5 million turnover for the year.

The approach is working, with turnover of £250,000 already secured from a series of new clients such as Polka Dot Travel, Comma Group and a new website build for an international Football Association.

Nick Lovett, managing director at M3, said: “This is a fantastic appointment for our business and shows how far we’ve come in recent years to attract someone of the calibre of Lennon.

“His depth of knowledge covers global brands, digital design and build, FMCG/Retail, key account management and time spent in the sports and hospitality sector and we’re looking forward to seeing how he applies this experience to the exciting roster of clients we have across our business.”

Mr Kelly, who has worked for a raft of UK agencies and with sporting institutions from Premier League football clubs to major golfing championships, said: “M3 had an excellent 2019 with turnover hitting a record £4 million, but this is just the start.

“We’re proving that an agency, with its creative heart in the West Midlands, can attract and deliver global campaigns and my appointment reinforces our desire to accelerate the creation of a fully integrated client services department.”

M3, which also has offices in Birmingham and London, offers brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services to a client base that features Harley-Davidson, Marston’s and Formula One Autocentres.

Mr Lennon isn’t the only recent appointment, with seven new positions created across its three offices, taking the total workforce to over 40 highly skilled professionals.

Advertising

This recruitment drive has included a senior art director, experts in software development, digital and social media specialists and a new Business Development Manager in Chris Finnegan.

The latter has seven years’ experience across tech businesses and SaaS platform, as well as working with agencies in London on development plans and PR strategies.

Mr Lennon added: “M3 already has a fantastic array of clients from a broad spectrum of sectors and a team with great collective experience. This is a brilliant opportunity for me to use my skills to help a fast-growing agency compete and win business across the UK.

“I’m also looking forward to continuing the development of the hugely successful ‘Smart Talk’ events, which bring a host of creative and marketing experts together in one place to learn, inspire and promote the region as a great place to work and do business.”