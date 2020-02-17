New healthy takeaway business added to Frestival line-up

Emma Williams will be bringing her healthy, home cooked meals to Frestival on May 16 at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury.

She will tell visitors what inspires her fresh cooking and how she set up her new takeaway business in Madeley.

After working in graphic design as an art director in London for 16 years, she was made redundant when eight months pregnant with her daughter.

She felt she needed a change and moved back to Telford, where she grew up, and started work as a freelance designer.

However, in the end she decided to pursue another passion of hers and set up her own business in the food industry, Park Street Kitchen.

The meals are cooked in her kitchen and then delivered in the local community. It’s a plastic free business, with all packaging being biodegradable or recyclable.

Ms Williams said: “It’s not right for businesses to launch in this day and age and not be considerate to the environment.

“I was inspired by street food and there are lots of food pop-ups and quirky food establishments in London.

“I get the Caribbean influence from my mum’s cooking and her family, who always cooked delicious Jamaican food. I’ve certainly been influenced by my travels and being exposed to so many different cultures.

“I’ve always had a passion for cooking and friends and family have always enjoyed my cooking, so it was just taking that leap of faith and seeing whether I could make it work in Telford.

“My long-term goal is to bring a street food/social hub to Shropshire – that’s the dream and this is the beginning of it all.”

At Frestival, Ms Williams will be cooking food using healthy, local produce and will cook a free-from dish. She has yet to decide her menu but details will be revealed nearer the time.

To book tickets for Frestival visit shropshirefrestival.co.uk