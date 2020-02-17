HGV drivers working for Mid Wales company vote in favour of industrial action

A ballot of Wynnstay Agricultural Supplies drivers from the Llansantffraid and Carmarthen depots delivered an 82 per cent result in favour of action which will start with a 24 hour strike on March 2.

Workers say that the Wynnstay has imposed dramatic changes to its pay structure for HGV drivers, resulting in a drop of earnings up to 25 per cent but with an increase in contractual hours.

Jo Goodchild, Unite the union regional officer, said: "The changes to our members contracts and the effect on their earnings are completely unacceptable. The actions of Wynnstay have resulted in a lot of anger among the HGV drivers affected and this is reflected in the overwhelming vote by the drivers to take industrial action.

"Our members feel that they have not been listened to and left with no choice but to strike. The company’s actions are misjudged and fail to reflect the dedication and commitment of its loyal workforce. Wynnstay need to take stock and think very carefully upon what its workforce is saying to it. If these changes are not reversed then a sustained period of industrial action lies ahead."

The Wynnstay has been asked for comment.