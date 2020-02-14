Google-backed Digital Academy hailed a huge success

The 10-module programme – run by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire – has covered every aspect of digital marketing and been led by highly-respected trainer Lucas Karemo from Google’s Digital Garage.

Emma Chapman, manager of the growth hub, said delegates who had attended each of the ten sessions were presented with certificates at a special lunch at the end of the final session.

“Each of the academy workshops has been packed out and we are particularly delighted that so many people have attended every one of the sessions to make the very most of the training on offer.

“There is no doubt that the academy has provided those attending with an in-depth knowledge of the very best and most-up-to-date practice in digital marketing, which they can now put into practice to help grow their own businesses.

“Lucas has been absolutely inspirational throughout the programme and his knowledge and passion for the subject has really fired up everyone who has attended.”

Topics covered over the course of the free programme have included digital marketing planning, understanding analytics, GDPR compliance, social media, search engine optimisation and digital advertising techniques.

Emma said the academy had proved so successful the hub, which is supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, had now scheduled a second programme starting in May.

The new academy will take place over five separate sessions at the University Centre Shrewsbury beginning on May 5 and finishing with a graduation event and lunch on June 23.

