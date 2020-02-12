Goodyear buys 17 HiQ franchises

Easy Tyre and Autocentres currently operates as a franchisee within Goodyear’s autocare franchise network HiQ.

It has 17 HiQ branches including Oldbury, Shrewsbury, Stafford and Telford which are currently trading. It also includes the Dudley branch which is currently closed.

All sites will become main HiQ branches and operate under the brand.

The deal follows Goodyear’s acquisition of Weeting Tyres in February 2019 and is in line with its overall retail growth strategy and supports its plan to strengthen its current retail network in a changing and highly competitive market environment. .

Pravesh Amtha, sales general manager, Goodyear Tyres UK, said: "he acquisition of Easy Tyre and Autocentres strengthens the competitive advantage of Goodyear and HiQ by creating an even stronger value proposition for its customers. We continue to respond in a smart way to the market conditions with this second acquisition in the space of a year. It also confirms the importance of retail to Goodyear’s business.

"We have been successfully working together with Easy Tyre and Autocentres since 2008 and we have been impressed by the dedication of the team and quality of the car parc in their region. We look forward to creating the branches into centres of excellence within our network."

HiQ began as HiQ Tyreservices in Wolverhampton, where Goodyear was then based, in 1992.

It is now based at Trident Court, Birmingham Business Park, near Birmingham Airport, and has more than 100 service centres.