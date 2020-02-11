Shropshire sustainability summit draws packed crowd

The Sustainability in Business Summit – held at the Marches Centre for Manufacturing & Technology in Bridgnorth – was such a success organisers are now considering making it an annual event.

The event was staged by the Meres and Mosses Business Environment Network (MMBEN) in partnership with the Marches Growth Hub, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and the Business Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP) and featured experts speakers, a series of roundtable discussions, networking and exhibitors. Its main sponsor was Bridgnorth Aluminium.

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said organisers had been delighted with how well the event had gone.

“We had 94 attendees from across the Marches at what was a highly successful day," she said.

"We are already talking about running this on an annual basis to help ensure the region’s businesses are doing everything they can to drive down emissions and protect the environment.

“It can sometimes feel as if there is nothing that anyone of us can do in the face of climate change, but the summit provided lots of hope and practical advice on steps we can all take to make a real difference.

“We heard from various speakers about sustainable businesses and what that means, the current state of the environment and what can be done. There was a clear message that to meet the climate change emergency it will be vital to reduce emissions from power, heating and transport.”

Craig Baker, of MMBEN, said feedback from those attending the event had been overwhelmingly positive.

“There was a very positive atmosphere throughout the day," he said.

"Whilst it is vital to reduce energy consumption to safeguard the planet, it can also help businesses reduce their costs and work more efficiently. It’s a mammoth task for organisations across the region and therefore MMBEN and its partners are looking at harnessing the energy and momentum created at the event to identify ways in which to support businesses further in becoming more sustainable, including our future event themes.”

Experts speakers included John Vidal, the former environment editor at the Guardian, Dr Julieanna Powell-Turner, research director at CREST@UCS and Anna Bright, chief executive of Sustainability West Midlands.