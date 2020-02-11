Move to supply food service sector pays off for Pickstock Telford

Following a substantial investment in a new state-of-the art processing facility in 2014, Pickstock Telford, which supplies 100 per cent assured British beef products to customers globally, has achieved significant growth during 2019 and predicts an exciting year ahead.

Dave Drew, foodservice sales director at Pickstock Telford, said: “The marketplace has changed radically in recent years and as a company we have adapted and invested accordingly.

“Last year, we opened a new processing facility that’s allowed us to introduce our new range of meat cuts to the market. This includes diced beef, mince, burgers, joints and cut steaks. This has given customers a one-top shop for high quality and fully traceable British beef and we are delighted with the support and feedback received.

“During the past 12 months, we’ve seen a significant increase in demand from the food service sector which has been an incredible achievement for the business and also illustrates the demand in the marketplace for high quality beef products.”

Mr Drew added: “We fully understand that consistency and quality is a key factor for our target market and at Pickstock Telford we are in a unique position to promote sustainably produced British beef.

“We process all beef at our Shropshire based processing plant, but we also have our own research development farm in Mid Wales, which is a key component of our long-term sustainability programme. The centre of excellence focuses on four core areas; animal welfare, environmental footprint, financial sustainability and genetics.

“As a company we are extremely optimistic for the future of the beef market, and feel that showing our customers and consumers that our beef products are fully traceable and sustainably produced under strict farm assurance schemes will give them confidence and insight into a fully integrated supply chain and the benefits this includes."