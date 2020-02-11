Law firm plays role in revival of iconic building

The Anstice, a Grade II listed building set in the heart of Madeley, was once a Victorian working men’s club but, like so many others, fell out of fashion and eventually closed its doors almost six years ago.

However, the fondness in which it was held by the local community led to a fundraising campaign which resulted in Madeley Town Council eventually buying the building. Working in partnership with The Anstice Community Trust, they have fully renovated the facilities and brought them back to life for the enjoyment of the local people.

Andy Ward of FBC Manby Bowdler’s commercial property team, oversaw the legal aspects of the lease. He said: “It has been an honour to play a part, along with so many others, in bringing this important building back to life for a whole new generation to enjoy and benefit from.

“This was a large project for Madeley Town Council to embark on with the trust that will run the building. We, therefore, needed to remain mindful of keeping the legal aspects of the lease as straight-forward as possible whilst they had so many other tasks to focus on.”

The team at Madeley Town Council has been led by Phil Griffiths, the town clerk who joined the project a year ago. He believes the support provided by Andy and his team has been invaluable to the successful completion of the work.

“When you’re working on a project that is so heavily engrained in the community where it’s based, there are numerous elements that not only need to be completed, but which need to be done properly – the risk otherwise is that you lose local support. In this case we simply couldn’t risk that," he said.

“Andy and his team took the time to really understand what our aims were and when coupled with their professional and timely response to all enquiries, we felt assured that all legal aspects of the lease were being handled by the best possible team.”

The Anstice will officially re-open this coming weekend on February 15 with a packed schedule of events including performances, demonstrations, workshops and activities for all the family. Doors are open between 10am and 4.40pm and entry is free. A re-opening party will also take place from 7pm on Saturday and whilst entry is free, tickets must be booked in advance. Further information is available at theanstice.co.uk/events