'Dead Good’ preparation by Shrewsbury firm

Partners Adam Davies and Jane Garner founded Deadgoodundies.com in 2007, selling the best fashion, luxury and everyday designs from the best brands from across Europe, the UK, South America, Canada and the USA.

The business has a reputation for speedy service so it is vital that DGU can continue its international trade unaffected by Britain’s departure from Europe. Jane attended a Department of International Trade workshop in Shrewsbury to understand the measures that they needed to put in place ahead of leaving the EU.

She said: “As a business to consumer organisation that deals with fast paced changing fashion brands, we did everything we could to prepare for Britain’s exit from Europe.

“It’s important that we can maintain the swift service that we have built our reputation on and that our import of products from international major fashion brands is unaffected - so the workshop helped to clarify the action that we needed to take in readiness.”

Jane explained some of the steps they have taken to be ready included preparing a strategy to implement immediate changes to the company’s website to reflect changing VAT rates or tariffs as well as registering for transitional simplified procedures to make it easier to import goods in the event.

"My advice to other businesses is to check www.gov.uk/transition and run through the checklist.”