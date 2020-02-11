Menu

Advertising

Bridgnorth networking event hailed a success

By James Pugh | Bridgnorth | Business events | Published:

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce hosted its bi-monthly breakfast club networking meeting at the Woodberry Inn, Bridgnorth.

Paul Madeley, Graham Mills, Sasha Ullah, Natalie Bate and Ivet King

A 20-minute presentation was given to delegates by website design specialist Shaun Carvill of the Bridgnorth-based Clickingmad company, who expressed the need to keep websites up-to-date to suit smart phones and social media.

Event chairman, Graham Mills, of Nick Jones Wealth Planning, said: “It is rewarding to see such a great turnout and to have representatives from so many diverse businesses attending, each supporting and socialising with like-minded professionals in a relaxed atmosphere.”

One of the attendees was Sasha Ullah, HR advisor for SNG Barratt of Bridgnorth, who added: “As regular networkers we can clearly see the benefits of mixing with local Bridgnorth firms.

“This increases both our profile and customer base, while at the same time connecting with the community as part of being a local family-run business.”

Business events Business News Bridgnorth Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News