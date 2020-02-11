Bridgnorth networking event hailed a success

A 20-minute presentation was given to delegates by website design specialist Shaun Carvill of the Bridgnorth-based Clickingmad company, who expressed the need to keep websites up-to-date to suit smart phones and social media.

Event chairman, Graham Mills, of Nick Jones Wealth Planning, said: “It is rewarding to see such a great turnout and to have representatives from so many diverse businesses attending, each supporting and socialising with like-minded professionals in a relaxed atmosphere.”

One of the attendees was Sasha Ullah, HR advisor for SNG Barratt of Bridgnorth, who added: “As regular networkers we can clearly see the benefits of mixing with local Bridgnorth firms.

“This increases both our profile and customer base, while at the same time connecting with the community as part of being a local family-run business.”