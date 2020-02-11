12 jobs being created as shoe retailer to open new store in Telford

The retail giant’s new 380 square metre unit will be located in Telford Shopping Centre, and the shop is currently undergoing a complete £363,000 refurbishment.

The store will add to Deichmann’s 3,700 strong global portfolio.

The store opening has created 12 permanent jobs in the local area, including supervisor positions and shop floor and cashier roles.

Deichmann will be celebrating the opening on March 21 with in-store offers throughout the day, including free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers up to £25.

Sophie Burgess, store manager of Deichmann Telford, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our doors in Telford and are thrilled to have been able to help create new local jobs.

“We are also looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture in Telford Shopping Centre.”