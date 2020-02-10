Sky’s the limit for Rybrook evening expo

Chamber events organiser, Teresa Rowe, said: “As the first business expo event of the year, this evening has been a great success with many new exhibitors and even more new faces attending.

“This clearly shows the growing appetite within the county’s business community for these early evening events and we as a chamber continue to look for ways in which to diversify and extend our services for our members.”

Julie Hulme, head of sales at Expeditious Services, of Battlefield, Shrewsbury, added: “This is the first time that we have exhibited and we are extremely impressed with the organisation of the event and the ease in which we received information and highly professional support beforehand.

“We have been both surprised and pleased at the number of visitors to our stand and the genuine interest shown by those attending, with the light and spacious venue adding a true quality feel to the evening as well.”