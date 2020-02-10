IT firm wins luxury hotel brief from Oswestry-based company

Highstream Solutions is now providing day-to-day end-user support to the hotel group’s head office and executive team based in Shropshire, enabling employees to speak to a helpdesk specialist for IT service support issues.

The IT firm’s remit includes assisting with the company-wide migration to Office 365, allowing for remote working and shared documents to be more readily available across the group’s various sites.

The Robert Parker Collection has a range of elegant boutique hotels based in a variety of locations across the UK, including Scotland, Northumbria and the Lake District.

Adam Reeves, CEO of The Robert Parker Collection, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Highstream Solutions, and really value the helpful IT support and advice they give our team day-to-day, as well as the strategic support they’ve given with our migration over to the cloud.

“Our employees are spread across the country, so it’s key to have a modern, integrated IT system in place whereby we can update and use shared documents, access emails and work remotely.”

Paul Williams, director of Highstream Solutions, said: “The team at The Robert Parker Collection has been fantastic to work with so far, and we hope our relationship can continue to go from strength-to-strength.

“They know the value that modern IT infrastructure can bring to multi-site businesses like theirs and they’ve really embraced the technology and IT support services we offer. With the day-to-day support, we offer we really feel like we’ve become almost an extension of their team.”