New sponsorship packages unveiled by showground

The group behind one of Shropshire’s biggest public venues has launched a series of sponsorship packages for the first time – and already welcomed its first corporate sponsors at a special reception.

Shrewsbury’s Greenhous West Mid Showground is home to a series of major events each year, along with car boot sales, craft and antique fairs, and is a popular spot for camping and caravanning. It will also be providing glamping pods in another first this spring.

Sponsorship has been available for individual events in the past, and the showground’s main sponsor is currently Greenhous, but the West Midlands Agricultural Society has now introduced a range of new sponsorship packages.

The first two new corporate sponsors to sign up are IT support specialists PC Net and Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive officer of the society, said: “The 58-acre showground is a multi-purpose venue and one of Shrewsbury’s idyllic gems. Supporting the society through our new sponsorship packages will help us maintain the showground and assist our main aims each year, Shropshire County Show and The Rural Charity.

“We are very grateful to all of our existing sponsors, particularly Greenhous who sponsor the showground as a whole, because their support is vital.

“We decided it was time for a new coordinated approach to sponsorship, with a range of options available, from sponsoring individual buildings to having advertising boards in the main ring.

“We would like to thank Lanyon Bowdler and PC Net for becoming our first corporate sponsors and were delighted to welcome them on board at a special reception and tour of the showground.

Advertising

“A sponsorship highlights a business to our many thousands of visitors each year, the farming and town community, and to tourists visiting Shropshire who enjoy our camping, caravanning and glamping facilities.”

Mr Bebbington said the showground had a huge reach through its social media channels with about 10,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and hosts more than 100,000 visitors each year.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “The showground is a well-used space throughout the year, we particularly enjoy offering our clients and contacts hospitality at the County Show each May.

“We felt it was beneficial to sponsor the showground and are pleased to now have a promotional banner on the arena.”

Advertising

Katy Jones, managing director of PC Net Solutions, said: “We really enjoyed looking around the showground and hearing about the plans for the future during the sponsor’s reception.

“We are looking forward to enjoying this year’s events and spending some more time at the showground.”

Packages last for 12 months and include exclusive sponsorship of the main ring grandstand, sponsorship of the Berwick Pavilion, road sponsorship, along with other possibilities.

Anyone wanting further information about the showground sponsorship packages can call 01743 289831 or visit the website at westmidshowground.com