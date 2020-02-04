Shropshire investment opportunities to be showcased at property show

The Midlands UK delegation, which brings together senior leaders from across the Midlands, aims to build on the region’s £250 billion economy at MIPIM in Cannes in March, with locations such as Shropshire which is presenting several real estate projects at the event.

This year, Shropshire Council will be showcasing a number of key projects including the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan, a co-created proposal demonstrating the investment potential for the county town.

The plan includes the regeneration of the former Ironbridge Power Station, a 142 hectare brownfield site, which has the potential to deliver 1,000 homes, 20 hectares of employment land and over 4,000 jobs and Oswestry Gateway, which composes an 18 hectare employment site and an adjacent development site, providing up to 900 homes.

Councillor Steve Charmley, deputy leader at Shropshire Council, said: “MIPIM gives us access to developers, agents, investors and intermediaries from across the UK and overseas, all in one place who are there to do business. Last year was our second year at MIPIM and we’re excited to be returning for the third year in a row.

“In the first year we were testing the water and making contacts. Last year we began to develop some positive partnerships. This year we’re once again looking forward to showcasing the exciting key development opportunities Shropshire has to offer, engaging with new investors and catching up with contacts to progress discussions further.

“We have been bowled over by the levels of interest we’ve received in our county as a place in which to invest, particularly in our strategic development sites and Shrewsbury town centre, in line with the Big Town Plan.”

Sir John Peace, chairman of Midlands Engine, said: “The Midlands is open for business and MIPIM is the best place to tell the world about it. The region’s outstanding infrastructure, connectivity and talent pool of more than 11 million people makes it the perfect investment destination.

“The reason we attend MIPIM each year is simple: it brings investment into the Midlands which in turn creates regeneration, infrastructure, jobs and money for the public purse.

Advertising

“All of these factors add to a strong UK economy, which ultimately enhances prosperity and quality of life for the people who live and work in the Midlands.”

Some 70 private sector partners will also join the cohort with partners such as Lendlease, Birmingham Airport, St Joseph and Cassidy Group attending the event. Others include Gleeds, Harworth Group plc and Extra MSA Group.

The event provides the delegation with access to more than 26,000 delegates ranging from potential investors, partners, clients, suppliers and global property media. During the three-day show, there will be an action-packed event programme full of presentations, panels and showcases at the Midlands UK Pavilion.