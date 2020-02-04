Shropshire Chamber Business Awards set to be biggest and best yet

To celebrate the milestone, a day of events – including a business breakfast, conference and exhibition – will be held at the Telford Intentional Centre on June 12, culminating in the annual awards night.

Details of the event were announced at the launch, which was held at Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury on Thursday.

It means the search is officially on to find the best businesses in Shropshire this year.

Speaking at the launch, Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "The awards is just a part of what is going to happen on June 12. We have set out to create an all-day event in the Telford International Centre.

"We will be running a full conference on that day with some really exciting speakers, touching on many subjects that are really important to business owners, both now and in the future.

"Not only are we doing that, we are also running what can only be described as a real showcase for Shropshire. The hall that we had for the business awards last year will have an enormous exhibition where we will be actively encouraging people to show off the finest things we do in Shropshire, whether it be the public sector, private sector, manufacturing, third sector. We have so much to offer.

"What it all means is the event will start from breakfast time, and we are having a breakfast event as well. There will be a conference running throughout the day with four different sections, something for everybody, an exhibition to showcase your business and understand some of the magical companies we have in Shropshire, and in the evening we really hope you will be coming to celebrate the real success of Shropshire business at the awards."

Award categories include Company of the Year, Champion of Champions, Best Application of Digital Innovation, Apprenticeships, Environmental Innovation, Workplace Health and Wellbeing, Business in the Community, Technology, Enterprise and Innovation, Best Manufacturer, International Trade through Export, Outstanding Customer Service, Best New Business (1-5 employees), Best New Business (6+ employees), Best Small Business (1-5 employees), Best Small Business (6+ employees), Business and School Engagement (1-5 employees), Business and School Engagement (6+ employees), and The John Clayton Award.

Mr Sheehan added: "We are very privileged to run this event in Shropshire. We have seen so many success stories, it makes us really proud to put this event on and see so many people celebrate their success.

"This year is going to be slightly different in that it is the 20th anniversary of the business awards.

"This year we are looking to achieve something bigger and better than anything we have attempted before. We will be running the most successful awards you will ever come across, no doubt about it."

The shortlist of finalists will be announced on April 30 and judging will take place in the week commencing May 11.

For more details shropshirebusinessawards.co.uk