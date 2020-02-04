New school build offers employment opportunities

Pave Aways, which was awarded the contract to finish the 360-pupil Welshpool Church in Wales School, is hosting the Meet The Buyer session at Welshpool Livestock Market from 8.30am to 12.30pm on February 13.

The school is under construction as part of the Welsh Government’s and Powys County Council’s 21st Century Schools programme. Work originally began in July 2018 but came to a halt in 2019 when the main contractor Dawnus went into administration.

Pave Aways took over the scheme in January and the school is due for completion in August. The firm is now looking for businesses within a 15-mile radius of Welshpool to join its trusted supply chain for the project.

Pave Aways managing director, Steven Owen, said: “There is a wealth of opportunities for businesses that reflect our values and commitment to construction excellence to work on this exciting development.

“We are looking for suppliers and contractors based within 15 miles of the town so we can ensure this build has a positive financial impact on the community. We can also offer business and skills mentoring to smaller businesses or tradesmen that want to explore their potential for growth.”

The event is open to any businesses or tradesmen interested in learning more about the project and refreshments will be available. People can turn up on the day but anyone with questions in advance should email info@paveaways.co.uk