20 at 20 – web design company celebrates two decades of success

Bridgnorth-based Clickingmad Ltd, founded by Shaun Carvill and Jamie Rossi in February 2000, has worked with thousands of businesses over the years including flagship brands such as the BBC, Argos and Virgin One.

Now employing nine members of staff, the company, which provides a full suite of digital services including web design, development, promotion and technical support, is marking its 20th year in business.

MD Shaun said: “It’s been quite a remarkable two decades. For us as a company we have witnessed some truly fundamental shifts in the digital world, many of which have changed the way in which businesses operate on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s possibly one of the quickest moving industries and we are delighted to have played a significant role over the last 20 years supporting so many businesses through this changing digital landscape and I know Jamie would be proud of how far the company has come.”

Shaun’s founding business partner Jamie died in a tragic motorcycle accident just four years after they set the company up.

The pair had originally worked together at Oneview.net PLC – an internet service provider based in Dudley.

They were among the first eight staff to be employed at the company which built more than 5,000 websites and eventually employed more than 200 people before it was floated on the London Stock Exchange.

It was then that Shaun and Jamie started Clickingmad and became one of the first UK companies to offer Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) services to businesses.

In its first 18 months of trading major contracts included the BBC, retailer Argos and Virgin One.

Shaun said: “It became clear quite early on that our services were a bit too advanced at that time for most businesses as many of them were still getting to grips with email and basic online technology and so we saw a big gap in the market for web design services and development services.

“This was when the business really took off. We soon controlled our own hosting environment enabling us to provide new websites as well as monitor and track the success of these for our clients.”

Today Clickingmad has developed new software for internet applications and written bespoke database and authentication systems.

It provides many clients with monthly and even daily website updates to national companies who need to stay at the very forefront of their sector.

“As a business you can’t exist in today’s world of fast-paced consumerism without an online presence,” added Shaun.

“Throughout 2020 we look forward to continuing to bring more business to our clients and to make the most of their digital assets and tools. The support we provide to our clients makes a massive difference to their online success.”