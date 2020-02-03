Service highlights £13 million apprenticeships support

The company’s ApprenticeshipLink service, supporting both trainers and employers, has just been awarded Provider Partner Status from West Midlands Combined Authority.

This is part of a £13 million initiative to support the development of apprenticeships in the region, particularly where there are skills gaps such as manufacturing, engineering and digital roles.

ApprenticeLink is offering free consultations to businesses, both regionally and nationally, to help them develop bespoke programmes to suit their needs.

National Apprenticeships Week (#NAW2020) is in its 13th year and takes place this week, with the theme of Look Beyond, urging business to ‘look beyond’ outdated stereotypes.

Imogen Pearson, head of ApprenticeLink, said: “National Apprenticeships Week is the ideal opportunity for us to showcase the work we undertake in this important area. It’s also the perfect time to raising awareness of the opportunities available to businesses. Many have no idea that they could have access to funding for apprenticeships which would enable them to develop new and existing talent to support their needs. They may also lack the resources or expertise, which is where we can help.

“ApprenticeLink is a unique service that connects providers of apprentice training with employers who can most benefit from their services.

“We are delighted to be working with WMCA and developing business cases to access the funding available. However, in terms of support and training, there are a lot of services we can offer, and we can help the development of apprenticeships in any sector.”

ApprenticeLink formed at the start of 2015 but the team has eight years’ experience working with training providers, colleges and sector skills councils.

Advertising

It provides guidance to employers, ensuring that they maximise the value of apprenticeships and utilise their levy investment efficiently, and supports training providers to develop and market their apprenticeships through identifying, contacting and engaging suitable employers and learners.

ApprenticeLink has already facilitated more than 3,200 apprenticeships. Although the team has worked with the NHS and companies such as Mercedes Formula One, it specialises in assisting SMEs and has helped develop apprenticeships in a number of different areas including warehousing and logistics, customer service, business administration, retails, childcare and dental nursing.

Anyone who would like to find out more, or to arrange a free consultation, should email Imogen.Pearson@resourcebank.co.uk