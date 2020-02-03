New Wellington hotel owner looking to recruit

The hotel currently employs 20 people, and Raj Handa, managing director of R & A Hotel Group Ltd, said he is looking forward to growing the business.

It comes as the Yorkshire-based company announced the completion of the purchase of its latest hotel, with funding support from Barclays.

Mr Handa said: “Purchasing the Whitehouse Hotel has been a quantum leap for the group as it is a much larger hotel than the others in our portfolio.

"Boasting 90 bedrooms, the new site will take our business to the next level and we’re delighted that Barclays were able to support our rapid expansion.”

R & A Hotel Group Ltd was established in 2011 and the business is headquartered in Leeds.

Owned and operated by former solicitor turned entrepreneur Mr Handa, the latest acquisition is the fourth in recent years, with three further hotels in Chester.

Craig Moore, Barclays business relationship director who put together the funding package for the deal, said: “Raj and his family are passionate about the service they provide for their customers and are continually looking at ways they can improve their customer’s experience.

"The group is growing at pace and with the support of his family we look forward to the continued success of the business as it grows its brand and increases its capacity.”