Shropshire Council urged to crack down on firms without pavement permits

The council is set to up the cost of pavement permits from £135 to £213, while the annual cost to renew a permit will soar from £50 to £113.

But the proposed increases have stirred up anger among business owners who pay the fee, while others do not.

Councillor Gwen Burgess, who owns Darwin's cafe in Shrewsbury town centre, said that rather than increasing the fees for those who already pay, the council could make up the extra money by better enforcing the requirement for all businesses with A boards or external furniture to pay for a permit.

Councillor Burgess said there were at least 25 businesses in Shrewsbury town centre alone that should have a permit but did not.

She said: "It should be enforced for fairness. The same rules should apply to everybody.

"It is positive having things outside, it looks nice and it's good for the town. But they need to be properly regulated by the council.

"I think the pavement licence is actually very good value for money, for the extra space to put out tables and chairs, so I don't think people mind paying it.

"I don't blame the businesses, they might not know they need a permit."

Advertising

Safety

Aside from paying the fee, having a permit means the business's A board or other external furniture has been approved in line with council rules on the type, size and positioning.

Shropshire Council said it was hoping to address the concerns in a new pavement permits policy.

Gwilym Butler, cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said: “The primary purpose of a permit is to ensure pavements are being used appropriately to secure the safety of the public and retain suitable access for pedestrians, particularly those with buggies, pushchairs, wheelchairs or for individuals with mobility difficulties needing assistance.

Advertising

"Where terms of permits are not met, or businesses are found to not have a permit, Shropshire Council will work with them to ensure compliance and public safety.

“Shropshire Council is currently considering proposals to address concerns about the use of A boards.

"This is likely to include consultation with town and parish councils to ensure the unique requirements of their local areas are met.

“The aim of any proposals will be to provide clear guidance to businesses about how they can use A boards and signage outside their premises to ensure pavements are safe for pedestrians and to promote fair competition among local businesses.

“Since April 2017, Shropshire Council has charged £135 for a new pavement permit, with an annual renewal fee of £50; although these fees are subject to annual review.”