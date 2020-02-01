Newport McDonald's opening created 16 managerial promotions, says franchisee

Matt Winfield, who also runs chains of the fast-food giant in Telford Town Centre and on School Road in Donnington, said he now employs more than 350 people across the three restaurants in the borough.

His latest branch opened as part of the Audley Avenue Retail Park on Wednesday where mayor Peter Scott cut the ribbon to officially mark the occasion.

Mr Winfield said expanding the business provided good opportunities to residents.

"As a local person I get to employee local people," he said.

"I've now got over 350 people so from an employment point of view the new opening provides great opportunities.

"I've been able to promote 16 people to management as a result – it's created various promotional opportunities which is great for people in the area."

The 49-year-old celebrated the opening just days before his birthday.

Brilliant

Advertising

"The timing worked out well," he said.

"The first 24 hours has been brilliant, a really good experience.

"From a business point of view it's been really successful and great to see so many customers come and see what we have to offer.

"To be here in a new town where there's a lot more opportunity is fantastic and it's somewhere that's got so much potential in the future with the upcoming retail park.

Advertising

"As you scale up and expand you can never lose the basics of good service and cleanliness and we're committed to doing our bit to keep the area as litter free as possible.

"We've always had regular litter walks but we've expanded our radius and we're interested in seeing further ways to engage with the community.

"We might be under the umbrella of a big chain but at the same time we're part of a community that we need to commit to."

The restaurant off the A41 includes outdoor seating and a children's play area, as well as self-order kiosks, table service and a 'click and collect' service via the McDonald's app.