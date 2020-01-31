Plan for car wash at Newport could create 10 jobs

The Handy Andy car wash, as well as a canopy and porta cabin, could be installed at Mere Park Garden Centre off Stafford Road if a newly submitted application is accepted by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The business will provide both hand car wash and valeting, and customers will be able to leave their cars to be cleaned while visiting the garden centre.

Ten jobs will be created under the plans, including six full-time and four part-time workers.

Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision on the proposal in the coming months.