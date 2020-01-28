Eight jobs created as new Screwfix store opening in Shrewsbury

The store will open on February 6 at St Kenelm Business Park, Longden Road.

Store manager Danny Ramsdale said: “We’ve got a great location here in Shrewsbury – Longden Road.

"Our team have been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and we can’t wait to support them in their busy lives by being here when they need us.”

Tradespeople and serious DIYers are all invited to attend the open weekend and can demonstrate their professional skills in a free-to-enter competition. The winner will receive a £150 Screwfix gift card.

Screwfix will also be offering 10 per cent off all product ranges until February 9.

The firm also has stores on Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Telford and Newport.