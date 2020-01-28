Branch re-opening ribbon ceremony

The ribbon was cut by longstanding customers, Captain Charles Frances, 94, and his wife, Gwyneth, 92, who have been customers for about 50 years.

The new look branch in St Mary's Street is, the company says, designed to deliver even better customer service and community-friendly banking.

To mark the occasion, colleagues at Santander hosted a series of drop-in events and workshops.

They included the bank’s Scam Avoidance School on how to protect yourself from fraud, a Money Talks event on taking control of your personal finances and a Business Breakthrough session. The branch also spent the week fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society, including holding a charity raffle.

Facilities at the St Mary's Street bank include: digital workstations with tablets for online banking; Express Banking with a new ATM wall; counter services for more secure transactions and; private interview rooms for anyone who might need additional time or privacy to discuss their financial affairs.

It is also to be equipped with talking ATMs giving customers the option to plug in headphones and be guided through their transaction by voice assistance, with or without the use of the ATM screen.

The branch, which employs 18 staff and is managed by Sharmila Klair, will also feature a picture wall to display local community initiatives, such as Santander Foundation grants.

Santander’s Head of Branches, Adam Bishop said: “Banking is changing at a rapid pace and we wanted to create a branch that can accommodate the needs of all our local customers. That means combining traditional banking facilities, and a focus on delivering great customer service, with modern, digital services including free Wi-Fi, customer tablets and digital ATMs.

“Santander branches are an important part of many communities and our investment in this branch reflects our commitment to Shrewsbury.”