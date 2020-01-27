Shropshire director to speak in London

Helen Culshaw, founder of Ascendancy Internet Marketing based in Shifnal, will be speaking at the Doctors Club Private Practice event on February 5 and the BMA Private Practice Committee Conference on April 24.

The dates form part of a series of talking engagements Ms Culshaw will be carrying out during the year, advising on the importance and benefits of social media and digital marketing in running a successful business. It follows a recent trip to Berlin where she addressed the three-day International Medical Travel Journal’s Medical Travel Summit.

She said: “My presentation on February 5 will focus on the use of Google Ads and how valuable they are as an aid to business. Google Ads, the adverts you see at the top and bottom of the page when you type in a search on Google, help attract customers who have entered a search on Google for certain relevant phrases.

“We are helping businesses discover the importance of these ads and how they can help them get a better return on investment on Google Ads. It created a great deal of interest in Berlin and I will be talking private healthcare professionals through the advantages in February.

“The private practice marketing masterclass is a chance to hear presentations from experts in the various fields of marketing and how to make the most of it and I am honoured to be invited.”

The event on April 24 once again focuses on private healthcare and will be offering advice on a wide range of different topics related to running a private practice.

“I will be speaking about Marketing Your Private Practice Online and the importance of having a website,” added Ms Culshaw. “I will also cover getting yourself listed on Google Maps, what to do about social media and using Google Ads to generate enquiries.

“This particular conference is aimed at those working within independent healthcare and the ability to adapt to stay in line with current best practice.

“I am delighted to have been invited to address both conferences and have the opportunity to pass on details and advice on digital marketing and how it can be used to develop successful business practice.”