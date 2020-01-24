Two Wellington businesses celebrating £10,000 grants

Love Mobility and Chop and Wok have been given the cash from Telford & Wrekin Council’s empty unit incentive grant fund.

The grant is one of the ways the council’s Pride in Our Community High Street Fund is supporting businesses and helping high streets.

For Rob Wilcock, owner of Love Mobility, it will mean he can expand his business and relocate from Tan Bank to New Street in Wellington.

The family-owned business provides a wide range of mobility products to help people with disabilities and mobility needs, for both individuals in their own home and care homes.

Three new jobs will be created by the expansion, and the new premises will also have space to create four disabled parking bays for customers.

The second grant has been awarded to Anil Dass to open Chop and Wok, a pan-Asian wok-based takeaway and casual dining establishment at Shop One on Bridge Road.

The modern eatery will offer a choice of Chinese, Thai, Malay, Japanese and Indian foods for people to create their own wok-based noodle and rice dishes, with food cooked in front of them as part of the food theatre.

Some 10 jobs will be created by the venture.

Anil Dass said: “I am very excited and thankful for the grant award. It is a wonderful scheme from the council which ensures that public money is drawn back into the local economy.

"Thus, leading to job opportunities and regeneration of previously unused units.

"I look forward to serving authentic Chinese Pan-Asian food to the local people of Wellington and wider."

At Love Mobility, Mr Wilcock added: "After two years on Tan Bank we have listened to our customers’ feedback and have decided to move to a larger store location with its own parking at the rear.

"Wellington was our first store and when relocating it was important to stay local and loyal to the customers who have supported us.

"The support from the council will enable us to present a fresh new look and provide far better facilities to our customers.

"We look forward to welcoming you soon to the new Love Mobility store.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic development, said a number of businesses in Wellington have already benefited from this grant.

He added: "We all know about the pressures that high streets are facing, and we’re doing a number of things to support them which we plan to continue.

“There’s a lot happening in Wellington and the town is looking great.

"It will be nice to welcome Rob and Anil to the business community and I wish them both the very best in their new premises.”

Love Mobility will move premises and Chop and Wok will open next month.

For more information about the support and grants available to businesses email joy.mcgeown@telford.gov.uk or kathy.mulholland@telford.gov.uk