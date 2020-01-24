Region's healthcare companies head east for a global future

The company, based in Hortonwood, will be showcasing its medical expertise to the world at Arab Health 2020, which runs from Monday to Thursday.

SP Services supplies medical equipment to the NHS, MOD and the United Nations. It has a large distribution centre which ships tonnes of medical supplies across the UK and the world.

Ian Harrison, head of exports for the Midlands at the Department for International Trade (DIT), said the event will provide plenty of export opportunities for the region's businesses.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to see so many ambitious businesses attending Arab Health 2020 in Dubai s part of the Midlands Engine delegation led by the Department for International Trade.

"As the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) leading exhibition in the healthcare industry, Arab Health provides an unprecedented opportunity to Midlands businesses looking to tap into this growing healthcare market, projected to be worth $243.6 billion by 2023.

"Arab Health is the second largest medical expo in the world, and with over 106,000 international visitors, provides an opportunity for businesses to connect with overseas buyers and receive bespoke market research and advice.

"This year, the Midlands delegation consists of 29 outstanding businesses, all of whom are eager to capitalise on their share of the growing MENA healthcare market. Companies such as SP Services from Telford and Nutrivitality Ltd from Derby will be showcasing the Midlands medical expertise to the world.

"The expansion of healthcare services in emerging economies is set to see global spending on healthcare double to over $18 trillion by 2040. It’s a trend that presents an enormous opportunity for businesses in the Midlands, where our combined strengths in R&D and advanced manufacturing are contributing to a rise in the region’s healthcare credentials.

"The global success of the Midlands healthcare sector is paramount to the ongoing success of the Midlands Engine and its thriving economy, which is worth £284.5 billion. The Midlands Engine has over 1,200 life sciences businesses supporting nearly 34,000 highly skilled jobs."