More than 100 jobs created as Newport McDonald's to open next week

The chain is set to open as part of the Audley Avenue Retail Park on Wednesday.

Mayor Peter Scott will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the store, which has confirmed that more than 100 jobs will be created.

Outdoor seating and a children's play area will also be included on the site, as well as self-order kiosks, table service and a 'click and collect' service via the McDonald's app.

Opening the restaurant following significant investment is franchisee Matt Winfield, who also owns restaurants in Telford Town Centre and School Road in Donnington.

Opportunities

He said: "We are thrilled to be bringing a brand new restaurant to Newport. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area, with great training opportunities for everyone.

"I’m proud to employ a great a range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career.

"We employ people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments.

"What’s more, the new digital self-order kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features.

"We are very excited to open our doors and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of the town."