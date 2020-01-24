Disney Store in Shrewsbury to close this weekend

The Disney Store in the Darwin Shopping Centre is set to shut on Saturday - just over two years after it opened its doors.

It opened as a pop-up shop on October 24, 2018 ahead of Christmas, and hundreds of shoppers visited the store on the opening day.

It had been planned that the store would be a temporary addition to the shopping centre, however it has remained open for more than two years.

A sign appeared in the window recently informing customers that after January 25, the nearest Disney Store would be at Intu Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Brierley Hill.

It comes after Shropshire Council announced the newest addition to the shopping centre will be Sketchers.

The footwear store is due to open in a unit opposite JD Sports on February 21.