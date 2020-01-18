New footwear store heads for Shrewsbury

Skechers is to open next month in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre, in a unit opposite JD Sports. The scheduled opening date is February 21.

The company began life 27 years ago with just one style – a men’s logger boot.

Now the retailer has more than 3,000 shoe styles on its shelves and operates from more than 3,000 stores in 170 countries.

This will be the first Skechers store to open in Shropshire.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “We’re delighted that such a well-known, big name retailer is to open in the Darwin Centre and we know that people will be excited that Skechers is to open a store in Shrewsbury.

“Skechers offers comfortable, stylish shoes at affordable prices, so they’re sure to have something for everyone and will help to attract people of all ages not just to the Centre, but to Shrewsbury and even to Shropshire.”

On their first three days the new store will be hosting their ‘win and spin wheel’, which will give visitors the chance to win prizes, from shoes to vouchers and more.