Shropshire furniture firm wishes to expand

Rupert Bevan Ltd wants to move from its current base in Stanton Lacy to a larger site at Middleton Court.

Plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council for barns on the Downton Hall estate to be converted into offices and a workshop space for the growing company, which specialised in custom furniture and mirrors.

A design statement submitted alongside the planning application said the business had, "built up a local, highly skilled workforce over the years" and had plans to expand.

The statement said: "The conversion of the Middleton Court buildings, once completed, will project the high-end image of the company perfectly and will showcase their work in a suitably impressive environment.

"Employing mainly local people, the firm is keen to relocate within the same catchment area and they have identified Middleton Court as suitable premises, which will enable them to maintain their current staff and will allow the business to expand considerably over years to come."

The plans relate to a number of grade one listed disused barns on the estate.

The statement added: "The proposed conversion of the redundant farm buildings into offices and workshop will not only ensure the safeguarding of the fabric of the existing building and as a result, the setting of the historic barn in relation to the adjacent Middleton Chapel, but will also secure the continued employment of local people within a successful local business that is keen to maintain the local skill base and continue to operate for many years to come."