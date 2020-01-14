Shropshire Chamber Business Awards to be launched

Salop Leisure has agreed to host the launch of the 2020 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards at the company’s Emstrey headquarters on January 30, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Past winners, including Salop Leisure, will be on-hand to speak about their experience and the raised profile that the awards gave their businesses. There will be also be a short presentation about sponsorship opportunities available.

Award categories include Company of the Year; Business in the Community; Best Manufacturer; International Trade through Export; Best Online Business; Outstanding Customer Service; Technology, Enterprise and Innovation; Apprenticeships; Best New Business 1-5 employees; Best New Business 6+ employees; Best Small Business 1-5 employees; Best Small Business 6 -20 employees; Environmental Technology; Business and School Engagement 1-5 employees and Business and School Engagement 6+ employees; The John Clayton Award, and also a number of new categories.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “It is very fitting that we launch our 20th Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, which highlights success within our business community, at Salop Leisure, a true example of business success that not only gets recognition within our county but reaches far and wide across the UK.”

For further information visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk