Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn to give talk at chamber event

To start 2020, it will be welcoming the new chairman of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, Mandy Thorn, to give a talk to attendees on her plans for the LEP moving into the new year.

Being held on January 22, she will be providing an update on recent initiatives that could be extremely valuable for businesses.

Members may attend the event for free as part of their annual subscription to the chamber. Guests and non-members may still attend for £10 each, to cover administration and catering.

Shrewsbury Business Chamber has been representing businesses in the Shrewsbury area since 1903, and has a dedicated executive committee which meets every month to discuss all issues affecting business in the area.

As the main platform for business, membership of the chamber is open to all business types in and around Shrewsbury and offers monthly networking events on a range of commercial topics.

