Telford College sells Whitehouse Hotel

The 90-bed hotel has been bought by experienced hotelier Raj Handa from R & A Hotels Group.

The college has remained tight-lipped about how much the hotel was sold for, but it was on the market for £2.5 million.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College, said: “New College Telford originally bought the Whitehouse Hotel in 2014 as a base to launch hospitality and catering courses.

“But it became surplus to requirements following the merger with Telford College of Arts and Technology, which has its own established hospitality and catering facilities on site.

“We have been looking for a buyer ever since the merger, and have been talking to many interested parties over the past two and a half years.”

The sale includes the bedrooms and hotel reception area – but excludes the ground floor gym and spa and first-floor restaurant and conferencing facilities, which are also owned by the college.

Mr Guest added: “We continue to actively seek a buyer for these remaining facilities.”