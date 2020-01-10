National Express celebrates record festive period

The Birmingham-headquartered coach operator carried more passengers than ever before over Christmas with December 27 being reported as the busiest single day for travel in the company’s history with over 78,000 passenger journeys.

The firm, which runs bus services across the West Midlands, has also revealed passengers travelling on Christmas Day increased by 27 per cent, and by five per cent on Boxing Day compared to 2018.

Chris Hardy, managing director for National Express Coach, said: “We’re moving towards a 24/7 society where there is an expectation for services to be available around the clock, regardless of the time of year.

“With families more spread out than ever before and an increasing number of people working over the festive period, demand for coach travel at this time keeps getting stronger.”

National Express said the addition of extra coach services rescued the festive period for travellers who had to once again contend with widespread rail disruption.

Mr Hardy added: “We’re well known for providing great value travel all year round and we’re conscious that this is especially important to our customers at Christmas, when there are very limited travel options.

“But we’re also being chosen because we offer unrivalled connectivity across the UK.”

National Express is the UK’s largest coach operator, running more than 1,900 services each day. It also operates services direct to the terminal for all major UK airports 24 hours a day with 1,100 airport services every day.