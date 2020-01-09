Shropshire food firm prosecuted for poor quality eggs

Oaklands Farm Eggs Ltd, in Ellerdine, near Telford, has been taken to court by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

One of the directors, Elwyn Griffiths, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

On behalf of the company, he admitted eight charges of failing to comply with a regulation of the Eggs and Chicks (England) Regulations 2009.

Seven of the charges, dating back to between December 2017 and May 2018, related to marketing eggs that were of poor quality.

The last charge relates to the breach of a compliance notice.

Mr Howard Shaw, prosecuting, said the offences came to light during an inspection by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, which inspects all premises that apply for egg production, packaging or wholesale registration.

The firm now faces a fine.

The case was adjourned until March 2 when the company will find out its sentence at Telford Magistrates Court.