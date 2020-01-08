Shropshire accountants give a business twist to 18-30’s meet ups

ChadStone Accountants, based in Telford, hosts its Young People in Business event on the third Wednesday of every month, with its next one on January 15 at 5.30pm.

The firm already runs an informal networking event called Thirsty Thursdays, where like-minded business people can get together for a chat and a drink.

But younger members of the ChadStone team felt there wasn’t anything to support and attract young people in business specifically and decided to start up their own event.

Sam Millward, associate at ChadStone, is aged 24 and said: “We really felt there should be a good informal networking group for younger people, as there aren’t any that we know of besides the one run by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

“We wanted to create something similar to our other networking event and carry forward the same laid back, ‘no pressure’ atmosphere, but for younger people in the area as we don't think there is much for our age in terms of local networking.

“Our aim is to create a solid event people enjoy coming to regularly to meet new people from different backgrounds and industries to their own to get a feel for what's out there and to simply build stronger relationships in the area.

“We know from experience that it can be quite scary going to networking events, especially if you’re young and haven’t attended before and are just starting out in business. You need to be able to grow your confidence and it feels fantastic when you make a positive new business connection, we hope to give people that opportunity.”

This month’s Young People in Business event will be held at The Fallow Field Pub in Telford, from 5.30pm.