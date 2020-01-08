Best Dressed Window winner celebrates 15th anniversary as trader in Shropshire town

Masquerade Fabrics in Cleobury Mortimer was awarded 'Best Dressed Window' in the town council's Christmas competition.

The business, owned by Kas Rowley, is coming up to its 15th year in the south Shropshire market town and said it was nice to be awarded with the title.

"I tend to go for something fairly sumptuous at Christmas time," she said.

"I always do my best so that people can see what I do and what the shop has to offer.

"It is a William Morris embroidered fabric that I used in the display.

"It is coming up to 15 years that I have had the shop so it was quite nice to have won the competition, as a sort of anniversary present."

Best Dressed Window Display in Cleobury Mortimer run by the town council. Winner - Masquerade Fabrics Ltd - Kas Rowley and town councillor Paul French.

The shop sells fabrics and Kas also makes items to order for customers in and around the town.

She said: "I have had a lot of support from the local people and the surrounding areas. I have always liked sewing and things, and it helps when children are growing up.

"Being on the high street is not easy these days. We are not a big business, but I love it.

"The shop is housed in a listed building and it is a small window on the front so it can be hard to dress sometimes. Cleobury Town Council and the Chamber of Trade have always been supportive of the business."

Paul French, Cleobury Mortimer Town Councillor, said: "Our traders make a very big effort over the Christmas period.

"All their windows looked wonderful, they are a credit to the town.

"The competition is just an opportunity to have a bit of fun at Christmas and award whoever wins with the effort they put in."