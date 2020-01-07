Shrewsbury wellbeing workshop to help beat stress

The free Wellbeing in the Workplace event at the University Centre Shrewsbury on January 15, will explore ways to help companies and their staff live and work better.

Wellbeing trainer June Meagher will lead the event, which is being staged by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire.

Growth hub manager Emma Chapman said the event was aimed at SMEs, sole traders, managers and team leaders.

“By learning to understand the importance of wellbeing in the workplace and recognise the symptoms of stress and how this impacts your business, you will be able to put a strategy in place that will help create an effective and efficient workplace as well as save you money,” Emma said.

June, who has been teaching wellbeing, stress management and mindfulness for more than 20 years, said topics covered by the event would include how stress can harm a business, how to recognise stress, coping mechanisms, and creating a wellbeing strategy.

The event starts at 9.15am. To book a place visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/wellbeing-in-the-workplace-tickets-84155576595