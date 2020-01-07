Historic jeweller to sponsor Shrewsbury Flower Show

Preparations are already well underway for the 2020 show, the 133rd, which will be taking place on August 14 and 15 following another hugely successful event last year.

The jeweller T.H. Baker and the show are both celebrating more than 130 years in business and T.H. Baker today announced it will be continuing its sponsorship of the home and craft marquee in 2020.

Andrew Cross, chairman of Shropshire Horticultural Society, said the continued sponsorship was excellent news for the show and that other sponsorship opportunities are still available for this year’s event.

“The show runs for just two days a year, but people probably don’t realise just how much work goes into making it a success,” he said.

“The cycle never ends, and we are already thinking about the following year’s show even before the current one finishes – it’s a major logistical exercise which requires a lot of planning from a dedicated but small team of people.

“Sponsorship is a major part of all sorts of events these days and we are delighted to announce T.H. Baker, who are based on Pride Hill in the heart of Shrewsbury, will once again sponsor the home and craft marquee at this year’s show.

“It’s really good news having a local business working alongside us helping to produce a successful show, which is one of the major attractions on the calendar of flower shows up and down the country each year.

“It’s fitting that Shrewsbury Flower Show, a real jewel in the crown of Shrewsbury, as well as national horticultural events, should be teaming up with a highly respected jeweller such as T.H. Baker.

“Another important link is longevity, T.H. Baker has been in business for 130 years which makes them nearly as old as us! It’s amazing to think we have both been stalwarts of the local community for that length of time.

“We are always pleased to hear from anyone who would like to support the show through sponsorship and would be happy to talk to anyone who feels they could help out in this way.”

T.H. Baker was founded in 1888 and was included in the 2019 Top 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain list, compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group. The list recognises some of the fastest growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

The family-owned leading independent jeweller now has more than 20 stores across the Midlands and Southern England. The company supports a number of local charities each year and is an official charity partner of the West Midlands Air Ambulance.

For more details about sponsoring the show, telephone 01743 234050 or email contact@shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk