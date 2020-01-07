Going with the flow at Centurion Park

Scott Overton, founder of start-up business Freeflow Drainage Ltd, has taken a 1,840 sq ft unit at Morris Property’s Centurion Park in Shrewsbury.

It is one of 24 new units built as part of a £3.5 million redevelopment scheme.

Scott said: “I felt the time was right to branch out on my own. I needed an operational base and Centurion Park was ideal. It’s in a great location for the areas I serve and will also give me room to grow.

“I acted as soon as I could as the new units were being quickly snapped up. I have friends with businesses on the older part of the site, so I know it works well.”

Freeflow Drainage specialises in waste disposal and drainage services in and around Shrewsbury, Shropshire, Cheshire, the West Midlands and Mid Wales. It carries out work in the domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors, from emptying tanks to clearing blocked drains and CCTV drain surveying.

The business has taken the unit on a six years lease at the quoted rent of £11,050 per annum.

Only seven of the new units remain available at Centurion Park with work due to be completed in early January 2020.

Letting agent Toby Shaw, at Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The new units appeal to existing tenants and other businesses looking for quality modern units in a popular location with flexible leasing and affordable quality. There has been keen interest in the development.”

The units are in six buildings and range in size from 1,238 sq ft to 2,508 sq ft with internal office accommodation and ample customer and staff parking.

Morris Property has owned and managed Centurion Park on Kendal Road since 2002. It demolished several older buildings to make way for the new development. The site’s diverse mix of businesses includes trade counters, workshops and storage units.