Landmark Shrewsbury hotel due to close today

It was announced in July that the Lord Hill Hotel would cease trading on January 1 and has been sold to local building company, SY Homes.

Raymond and Vera Proctor thanked their customers, suppliers, staff members, friends and family for their support over the years.

The pair took over the hotel in 2001 and said it has been a successful business, keeping pace with market expectations and returning reasonable profitability.

But, in recent years, there has been a significant downturn in trade, while costs have substantially increased.

The hotel needed a major investment in order to meet the high expectations of its guests, the couple said, which is why they made the difficult decision to sell up.

Staff were the first to be informed earlier this year and customers who had booked for 2020 were assisted in relocating their events.