Ellesmere firm celebrates long serving employees in festive presentation

Employees were congratulated for a range of tenures with Fabdec, including 25 years and 30 years with the company.

Managing director Chris Powell also celebrated 40 years at the firm.

The recipients were presented with a voucher as well as a certificate for their hard work over the years by finance director Graham Egar. They also received a bonus in time for Christmas.

The awards round off a successful year for Fabdec – with the organisation sustaining an increase in turnover across its water heating, brewery and dairy divisions and winning the International Growth through Export accolade at the Shropshire Business Awards.

Mr Powell said: “It’s fantastic to be able to close another successful year with these awards honouring our long-serving employees.

“It’s been another fantastic year for the company which would not be possible without the hard work of everybody across the organisation.

“We’re committed to continuing to invest in our people and build a sustainable working environment that maximises their wellbeing. We’ve continued this initiative throughout 2019 with the installation of solar panels to generate our own electricity alongside a new fibre laser welder and two hydraulic presses. All of which increase the safety of our staff and improve their wellbeing.

“It’s brilliant to see this approach paying off with staff feeling that they can become integral parts of the Fabdec team over a number of decades.

“All those that are receiving this award are assets to our organisation and have played a major role in getting us to where we are today, and I’d like to thank them again for all their hard work.”