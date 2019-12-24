Telford-based balloon company celebrates 25th anniversary

Virgin Balloon Flights, based in the borough, held its celebratory photoshoot in Dale End Park alongside the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers.

The photos, also set to appear in the Virgin Group's publication The Roger Collective, were taken soon before the towers were demolished.

Matt Jones, managing director at the company, said many people were often surprised to find out Telford has a long-running hot air ballooning heritage.

“We’ve been here in Telford since the very beginning, so as we celebrated such a fantastic milestone, we wanted to also celebrate the town that has been our home for the past 25 years,” he said.

“And even prior to that our predecessor Virgin Airship and Balloon Company, which planned and oversaw much of the logistics for Richard Branson’s record-breaking transatlantic crossing in 1987, was based here in the town.

“Ironbridge cooling towers were such an iconic sight for Telford and knowing they wouldn’t be around much longer, we decided they were a perfect and unusual backdrop for our birthday photoshoot.

“So we contacted the brilliant events team at Telford & Wrekin Council and asked if we could borrow the beautiful Dale End Park for a couple of hours – the results were a stunning set of photos."

Virgin Balloon Flights is also a partner of Telford Balloon Fiesta, offering passenger flights at the hugely popular annual event.

“Telford has a long history of hot air ballooning – something we definitely feel is worth celebrating far and wide,” added Mr Jones.