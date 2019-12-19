Brandon powers ahead after electronics apprenticeship

And it’s all been made possible for the 30-year-old because he solved his own career-related dilemma by enrolling on an apprenticeship through Telford College.

Brandon, a former Ercall Wood School student, initially worked in retail, but decided it wasn’t for him – so he applied for a job in the sales team at Schneider’s customer experience centre at Stafford Park.

He progressed onto the company’s engineering training scheme where he completed a level three electrical and electronic engineering apprenticeship, and engineering technical support extended diploma.

As an advanced technical support engineer, Brandon now provides technical support to customers and contractors, and covers product installation and application.

He also spends time in Schneider’s technical lab setting up scenarios to help customers – re-creating specific circuits so he can talk through problems and solutions.

“I help engineers with difficult fault-finding projects,” he said. “It’s hard work because the fault isn’t always easy to find; there is a lot to test, but my training has taught me how to strategically go through everything I need to know.

“I get satisfaction from working on a project, and then finding the issue and fixing it. I work in a good team – we always help and look after each other.

“The hardest part is adapting the theory to practical. Maths is a large part of engineering, and you just need to know what to apply and when.

Advertising

“I hope to get more into applications; helping the customer get the most out of the product. I enjoy visiting sites and meeting people and I see this as a perfect future for me.”

Asked about the best part of the Telford College apprenticeship, Brandon said it was the ability to use the experience he had gained while combining work and study, to help others.

His Telford College assessor, Pete Birks, said: “Brandon has been a model student, and has made dramatic strides forward.

“His communication and people skills have gone from strength to strength, and together with a willingness to learn have given him the ability should he desire to move forward with an HNC qualification.

Advertising

“Schneider is very transparent with its eagerness to support apprentices and the college to the full.

“The company expects a quality experience with its apprentices at all levels, and any request for time, resources and access to personnel are always met with a favourable response.

“The company is forward thinking and are not backward at coming forward should they require additional support which the college always meets and surpasses."