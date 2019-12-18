Telford-based Nasstar to be taken over

The Telford-based cloud computing specialist has agreed the move with Divitias Bicdo, the sole parent of Lincoln-headquartered IT services provider GCI.

Divitias Bidco was incorporated in April 2018 for the purposes of making corporate acquisitions. In May 2018 it acquired GCI in a management buyout.

Nasstar, which was founded in 1998, has regional offices in Northampton, Bournemouth and Auckland, New Zealand, as well as its headquarters in Telford.

GCI chief executive Wayne Churchill said: "We are very pleased that the board of Nasstar is recommending our cash offer.

"The transaction is highly complementary for both businesses and we are encouraged to see that a large percentage of Nasstar shareholders have given undertakings to accept the offer.

"We have a deep understanding of and great respect for the customer-centric business that the team at Nasstar has built.

Combination

"By working together we can combine our expertise to enhance our offering for customers through a larger pool of technical experts with different and complementary capabilities, and provide a wider portfolio of products and services.

"The combination of the two companies will create a business with exciting, long-term prospects and we look forward to working closely with Nasstar to deliver for all of our stakeholders."

Nasstar chairman Nick Bate added: "Nasstar has performed well since the reverse takeover and I would like to reiterate the board's appreciation of the effort of the management team and all Nasstar employees in this time.

"The board believes this is a compelling offer for Nasstar shareholders, at a significant premium for those who invested at the point of the reverse takeover, and at a fair valuation.

"We believe the acquisition is in the best interests of all our stakeholders, and unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the acquisition."