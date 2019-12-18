Last chance for late night shop in Bridgnorth

Festive music filled the air last Thursday and it will be more of the same tonight as shoppers brave the elements and take to the streets.

As well as live music, Father Christmas will be out to greet youngsters in the town centre and High Street.

The two evenings have been organised over the course of the year by independent retailers Jenny Bone, of My Little Wedding Shop and Nina Best of Living Box with help from Bridgnorth Print and the advertising campaign Love Bridgnorth.

Encouraging traders to stay open, the two events aim to keep people shopping locally and boost High Street trade amid a tough economic climate.

Jenny Bone said: "This Christmas will be a tough one as high streets up and down the country are struggling.

"Bridgnorth is very lucky as we counter this with the many brilliant and thriving retailers, many of whom are independent and offer something a bit more unique.

"We are actively encouraging residents and visitors to 'think Bridgnorth' and stay local to do their Christmas shopping.

"Putting money back into the local economy is the best way to ensure our town continues to thrive."

More than 16 acts were set to perform over the two evenings, including the Young Farmers Choir, Concordia Ladies Choir and Bridgnorth Ukulele Band.

Nina Best added: "It's been so heartening to see how many musicians want to support the late night shopping evenings."

Bridgnorth was crowned to have the best high street in the Large Market Town category of the 2016 Great British High Street Awards.