Landmark offices in Rotary link-up

It puts links which have developed between Telford Plaza and the club on a more formal basis.

“This is a very exciting development for us. For a leading business such as Telford Plaza to want to forge a close link and to be formally associated with us is very good news," said a club spokesman.

The partnership fits in with Telford Plaza's aim to support projects within the local community.

Telford Plaza, which is a landmark development offering office space to let, is one of the main benefactors of this year's Tree of Light campaign, organised by four Rotary clubs from Telford, which raises tens of thousands of pounds for good causes annually.

Mel Podmore, buildings manager, recently accepted a certificate of thanks from the Tree of Light committee.

"This is a great opportunity for us to plan and support local good causes through the network of contacts provided by this Rotary club," said a Telford Plaza spokesman.